Monday Night Football open thread: Browns at Steelers

The AFC North always brings heated battles, and tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football should be no different. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will close out a wild Week 17 of NFL action.

Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes hang by a thread. At 7-7-1, they trail the 9-7 Colts and Chargers for the final two Wild Card spots in the AFC. That tie versus the Detroit Lions is likely coming back to haunt them, as they have a grim path to the playoffs. Not only do they need to win out, but the Colts must lose to the Jaguars and the Raiders and Chargers cannot tie. A Jaguars upset would be beneficial to the Lions for draft position, however, so your rooting interests may align with the Steelers.

As for the Browns, they are looking to play spoiler. This season has been a rough one for Cleveland. Last year’s playoff run led to high hopes, but they were unable to duplicate that success. A 7-8 record leaves Cleveland out of the playoff picture, making it 18 out of their last 19 seasons without a playoff appearance. The Browns are looking ahead to next season, but knocking Pittsburgh out of the playoffs would be a small victory.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field—Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, & Lisa Salters

Online: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv