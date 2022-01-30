2022 NFL playoffs: Conference Championship expert picks, predictions

After last week’s ridiculous Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, I would say the rest of the playoffs have become incredibly unpredictable. Personally, I went an embarrassingly 0-4 last round of the playoffs, but the same can’t be said for the rest of the Pride of Detroit crew.

In fact, when it came to all 12 predictions from last week (four games straight up, against the spread, and the over/under bet), three of our staffers managed to nail at least 10 of those picks. That landed three Pride of Detroiters—Alex Reno, Chris Perfett and Morgan Cannon—in the top five nationally among 271 analysts who submit picks to our friends at Tallysight.

So what does our crew think of this week’s AFC and NFC Championship games? Well, the Los Angeles Rams are just 3.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are favored by a full touchdown.

Most of our staff is sticking with the favorite this week. Straight up, only one PODer is picking the Bengals (Kyle Yost), while just a single soul (Hamza Baccouche) is taking the 49ers.

Here’s all of our picks, including against the spread and our over/unders (be sure to click on the tabs in the top left to see each pick).