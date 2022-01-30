The 2022 NFL Playoffs have been incredibly fun this year. The fun continues this Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. It’s time to find out who’s going to be playing in the Super Bowl, and it’s time to see if the Super Bowl prediction you made at work a few months ago will be correct. Let’s take a look at this weekend’s games.

First up, the red-hot Bengals will see if they can keep their Cinderella story going against the favored Chiefs. The Bengals have been a fun story because previous to their Wild Card win against the Raiders, the Bengals held the record for longest active playoff win drought in the NFL. Your Detroit Lions now hold that record. The Bengals then proceeded to knock out the top-seeded Titans in the divisional round.

As for the Chiefs, they’re looking as good as ever coming off a win over the Buffalo Bills in what may have been one of the best playoff games of all time. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as a big 7-point favorite, but the Bengals have already overcome big odds a few times this year.

Then Matthew Stafford and the Rams will square off with their division rivals in the 49ers for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. After a stutter step in the regular season, the Rams have returned to back to form just in time for the playoffs. The Rams handled the Cardinals in the Wild Card week and pulled off a miraculous last-second win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the divisional round.

Then there’s the very lucky 49ers and their tough defense. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the Wild Card round after the Cowboys ran the infamous quarterback draw. Then the 49ers exploited the Packers’ special teams woes in the Divisional round en route to a last-second field goal win. Can the 49ers keep it going? Or is it Matthew Stafford’s time for glory?

Here’s how to watch the games this Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online streaming: Paramount+ or the CBS app,

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Ian Eagle, Tony Baseli, Ross Tucker

Odds: Chiefs by 7

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Online streaming: FoxSports.com

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Ryan Radtke, Terrell Davis, Scott Kaplan

Odds: Rams by 3.5