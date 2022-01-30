Last week’s Divisional Round gave us some of the most exciting playoff football games we’ve ever seen. All four games ended on the final play, and today’s Conference Championships gives us two more exciting matchups to look forward to.

We start off in the AFC where the Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in KC. The Bengals won their first playoff game in 30+ years in the Wild Card round, but they weren’t satisfied with just one win. They’re a seven-point underdog on the spread against the Chiefs, but with the Joe Burrow - Ja’Marr Chase connection as good as it's ever been and the defense being opportunistic, they’re playing with all the confidence in the world right now. Unfortunately for them, Kansas City looks unbeatable with Patrick Mahomes playing at the height of his game. He made the No. 1 defense in the NFL look foolish last week.

Next we’ve got the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup that has been favorable to the 49ers this year as they managed to sweep the Rams in the regular season. This is different, though. The Rams seems to have everything sorted out and are looking really good on both sides of the ball. Still, the 49ers are sneaky good and seem to figure out ways to win despite looking like the inferior team on paper.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which teams will punch their ticket to the Super Bowl today?

My answer: Give me the Rams and the Chiefs for a Matthew Stafford - Patrick Mahomes showdown.

The Bengals are looking like a real solid team poised for great success in the future, but I think the Chiefs are just too tough to beat right now. That KC home crowd is something else, too.

The Rams-49ers game is a little tougher to pick. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan seems to get the most out of his team at all times, especially in the playoffs, and I could see them upsetting the Rams. I think this will come down to whichever Matthew Stafford we’re going to get. Are we going to get the Stafford that took over against the Bucs despite his skill players trying to throw the game away? Or are we going to get the Stafford that gets a bit over-aggressive and could throw the game away himself?

All I know is it should be another fun weekend of football.

