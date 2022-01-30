Former Lions teammates react to Matthew Stafford making Super Bowl 56

A year ago today, it was announced that Matthew Stafford was getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams after 12 years as the face of Detroit Lions football. Now, 365 days later, Stafford is headed to the Super Bowl after the Los Angeles Rams completed a 10-point comeback and defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game by a score of 20-17.

For many locals, it’s a bittersweet pill to swallow. On one hand, Stafford developed a ton of life-long fans in Detroit with his gutsy play, miraculous comebacks and eye-popping highlights. To watch him succeed is still a pleasure. On the other hand, his success in Los Angeles now uncovers an undeniable truth: the Lions failed him. He has now proven to be a quarterback capable of taking his team to the Super Bowl. That is undeniable fact now, and the Lions never got close with him.

But for many, this day is a triumph. For years, Lions fans screamed at the top of their lungs that Stafford was a franchise quarterback worthy of more respect than he was getting nationally. Several of those people weren’t just fans, they were his teammates. And on Sunday evening after Stafford punched his ticket to the Super Bowl, several went to Twitter to celebrate the moment:

9!!!!!!!!! — Kenny Wiggins (@KennyWiggins60) January 31, 2022

My dawg 9 — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 31, 2022

So damn happy for 9 and the entire Stafford family — Travis Swanson (@Tswan64) January 31, 2022

It can’t be stated enough, I’m so incredibly happy for Stafford, Von, and the Rams. Only 1 game left! — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) January 31, 2022

couldnt be more happy for #9 (Stafford) he deserves this! — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) January 31, 2022

Soo happy for Stafford!!! Incredible — Romeo Okwara (@RomeoND45) January 31, 2022

Matthew Stafford/Andrew Whitworth vs the @Bengals

My entire ‘past’ coming full circle… — Kyle Caskey (@CoachKyleCaskey) January 31, 2022

I’m so happy for #9 bruh .. he really deserve that — LUC (@larry_lovestein) January 31, 2022

And Matthew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl his very first year with the rams.. happy for you buddy! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 31, 2022

So happy for my guy Stafford man — Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO) January 31, 2022

Happy as hell for Staff and @obj !!! — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 31, 2022

So proud of 9 man that and happy he’s going to get his shot at a Super Bowl!! — Jay Lee (@AirTraffic_Lee4) January 31, 2022

Staff new team= heading to the super bowl!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) January 31, 2022

Dawg i’m so happy for 9!!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 31, 2022

9!!!!!!!! — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) January 31, 2022

Matthew Stafford has a bunch of former Lions teammates publicly supporting him. His teammates respected him a ton in Detroit.



Heck, Sam Martin and Marvin Jones were at the NFC Championship. (via sammartin_6 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/knAJbDBAWp — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 31, 2022

Gratefull



#9 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) January 31, 2022

And we’ve gotta finish with Kerryon Johnson: