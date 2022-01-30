 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Lions teammates react to Matthew Stafford making Super Bowl 56

The former Lions quarterback has made history and reached the Super Bowl in his first season away from Detroit.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A year ago today, it was announced that Matthew Stafford was getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams after 12 years as the face of Detroit Lions football. Now, 365 days later, Stafford is headed to the Super Bowl after the Los Angeles Rams completed a 10-point comeback and defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game by a score of 20-17.

For many locals, it’s a bittersweet pill to swallow. On one hand, Stafford developed a ton of life-long fans in Detroit with his gutsy play, miraculous comebacks and eye-popping highlights. To watch him succeed is still a pleasure. On the other hand, his success in Los Angeles now uncovers an undeniable truth: the Lions failed him. He has now proven to be a quarterback capable of taking his team to the Super Bowl. That is undeniable fact now, and the Lions never got close with him.

But for many, this day is a triumph. For years, Lions fans screamed at the top of their lungs that Stafford was a franchise quarterback worthy of more respect than he was getting nationally. Several of those people weren’t just fans, they were his teammates. And on Sunday evening after Stafford punched his ticket to the Super Bowl, several went to Twitter to celebrate the moment:

And we’ve gotta finish with Kerryon Johnson:

