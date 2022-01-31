2022 Super Bowl: Rams vs. Bengals kickoff time, TV channel, online streaming

The stage is set for Super Bowl 56 after yet another amazing weekend of NFL playoff football. The two teams standing are the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, both teams who have fought their way as four-seeds in the playoffs, pulling off upsets along the way.

For the Rams, it’s their second opportunity to win a Super Bowl after falling short three years ago with a disappointing 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Given that the offense underwhelmed in that game—and the subsequent two following seasons—the Rams got aggressive and traded for Matthew Stafford last offseason, and the move appears to have given LA the shot in the arm their offense desperately needed. But don’t sleep on their defense, either. Their defense finished the regular season fifth in DVOA and 15th in points allowed.

While the Rams are the “all-in” team who had Super Bowl expectations to start the year, the Cincinnati Bengals are the Cinderella team that has shocked many on their route to Los Angeles. Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals are just knocking down every doubter one-by-one. They say this is the time of year where veteran savvy kicks in and young players have to take their lumps, but no one is looking more poised than this youthful group of players. Their defense, too, is underappreciated, as they held the Kansas City Chiefs to just three second-half points in the AFC Championship Game, which proved to be critical for their come-from-behind victory.

Seeing as we’ve already experienced one of the best postseasons in NFL history, you’re not going to want to miss the Super Bowl this year. Here’s how to catch it in a couple of weeks.

Super Bowl 56: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Place: SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth,

Online stream: Peacock, NBC sports app, NBCSports.com, Yahoo Sports app

Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar

Odds: Rams by 4