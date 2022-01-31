Aaron Glenn is scheduled to interview with the Saints on Wednesday

Last Friday, the Senior Bowl coaching assignments for the Detroit Lions were released, with assistant head coach Duce Staley assuming head coaching duties, tight ends coach Ben Johnson taking over as offensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.

It was noted that Lions’ Dan Campbell would be shifting to an advisory role, but it was unclear what defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would be doing during the week. On Monday, we got our answer.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Glenn will interview with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, while the rest of the Lions staff will be in Mobile, Alabama, working through Day 2 of practices.

For the Lions, with the new structure of the Senior Bowl coaching assignments, it’s not a significant loss to have Glenn absent from the proceedings, as their focus will be on examining the coaches in their new roles and the players at the event.

But for Glenn, this is a significant moment in his coaching career.

The five years prior to joining the Lions, Glenn was the defensive backs coach in New Orleans under Sean Payton. Last week, when Payton announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Saints, it was expected that Glenn would get an opportunity to interview, and sure enough, Saints’ management requested an interview with Glenn soon after.

This is Glenn’s second head coaching interview this season, as he interviewed with the Denver Broncos in early January, but he wasn’t a finalist for the job, and they eventually hired former Packer’s offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

But in New Orleans, things are different. Yes, Saints’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who Payton called “a great candidate in the building” is the presumed leader for the position, but Glenn’s history with the organization makes him a legitimate challenger for the job.

This week is full of opportunities for Lions coaches. Opportunities for the Lions to see what they have in their young coaches. Opportunities for Johnson and Pleasant to show they have what it takes to potentially be future coordinators in the league. And opportunities for Glenn to level up in the coaching ranks, whether it’s by landing a new job or gaining the necessary experience to do so in the future.

Of note, Rapoport also reported that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has already interviewed for the position, former Dolphin’s head coach Brian Flores was on the schedule for Tuesday, and Allen would interview on Wednesday or Thursday.