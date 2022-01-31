Notes: Detroit Lions have lowest odds to win Super Bowl 2023 in league

While we’re preparing for this year’s Super Bowl, why not predict how next year’s Super Bowl will pan out?

According to Caesars Sportsbook, as of right now, the Detroit Lions have +20000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII. Those are the lowest odds in the league, tied with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

The Lions didn’t even make the graphic.

Odds for next season's Super Bowl Champion are now up at #CaesarsSportsbook.



When the odds opened for this year's Super Bowl, the Bengals were +10000 to win



Currently teams with +10000 odds or greater are the Bears, Panthers, Giants, Jaguars, Texans, Lions & Jets. pic.twitter.com/g2NhxcBoEf — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 31, 2022

I don’t know that this is the most surprising news but once the Lions bolster their problem spots this offseason, keep this receipt.

Plus, the article points out something key here — “These teams can seek comfort from the Bengals, who had the fourth-longest odds at winning this year’s Super Bowl before the 2021 season started.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

Both Jeremy and Mike have articles on what it’s like as a Lions fan watching Matthew Stafford succeed. Many of our media friends offer similar perspectives — here’s one from the Freep’s Dave Birkett ($) and another from Local 4’s Ken Haddad.

Mlive’s Benjamin Raven continues his series reviewing each position group. Next up — linebackers.

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers explains how for top draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux, the chance to work with fellow Oregon grad Penei Sewell is a “chance at greatness.” ($)

Enjoy this comedic observation from Woodward Sports’ Hannah Francis. Warning: May make you utter an audible “ope.”

Detroitlions.com’s Mike O’Hara offers his first mock of the year, projecting the Lions’ first-round picks.