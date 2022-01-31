 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Detroit Lions have lowest odds to win Super Bowl 2023 in league

Jokes on them when the Lions climb to third-worst mid-season!

By Kellie Rowe
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Victory Parade Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While we’re preparing for this year’s Super Bowl, why not predict how next year’s Super Bowl will pan out?

According to Caesars Sportsbook, as of right now, the Detroit Lions have +20000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII. Those are the lowest odds in the league, tied with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

The Lions didn’t even make the graphic.

I don’t know that this is the most surprising news but once the Lions bolster their problem spots this offseason, keep this receipt.

Plus, the article points out something key here — “These teams can seek comfort from the Bengals, who had the fourth-longest odds at winning this year’s Super Bowl before the 2021 season started.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers explains how for top draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux, the chance to work with fellow Oregon grad Penei Sewell is a “chance at greatness.” ($)

  • Enjoy this comedic observation from Woodward Sports’ Hannah Francis. Warning: May make you utter an audible “ope.”

  • What’s that, you say? You want more memes? You got it.

