The Detroit Lions’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t all that surprising to anyone paying attention. The Seahawks were a better team than their 5-10 record suggested, Seattle is a tough place to play for anyone, and the Lions were shorthanded yet again as Jared Goff continues to nurse a knee injury and COVID depletes an already-thin roster.

But how big of a loss is tolerable for the Lions right now? There are a ton of acceptable excuses for Detroit’s 51-29 loss to the Seahawks, but does that excuse everything that happened on Sunday?

The Lions have now lost four games by at least 20 points, including two of their last four games. For as much as the narrative surrounding this team is “they’re finishing strong and never give up,” two of Detroit’s worst games of the seasons came after Thanksgiving: in Denver and this week in Seattle.

So are we giving the Lions a free pass here given the tough situation on their roster or are there some legitimate concerns to carry over into 2022? What about the play of guys like Levi Onwuzurike and Derrick Barnes, who haven’t quite lived up to the preseason hype? And what’s the deal with D’Andre Swift and just six touches? Was it worth bringing him back in a game he was barely featured in?

We answer all of these questions on this week’s PODcast, plus we continue to HAIL THE SUN GOD.

PLUS, we move on from Seattle and start looking at Detroit’s upcoming free agents. Detroit’s coaching staff had some revealing things to say about some of Detroit’s free agents, giving us an indication of whether they may re-sign or not. But what would we do if we were Lions general manager Brad Holmes?

All of that—AND MORE—on this week’s PODcast.

