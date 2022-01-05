The Detroit Lions have clinched at least the second overall pick in the 2022 draft and with the 2021 season coming to a close, it’s time to start looking at draft prospects. Many of you have already narrowed down your preference pool significantly, which is understandable when you’re picking that high. Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) are likely to be the cream of the crop come April.

Question of the day: Which pass rusher would you rather have with the Lions’ first pick?

My answer: probably Thibodeaux, but I’d really love either.

Pass rushers are game wreckers and the fact that we have two elite ones for the Lions to dissect at this stage of the pre-draft process is a blessing. The reason I go with Thibodeaux is that he’s been playing at this level for longer, and consistency across scheme, year, roster, etc. always plays a factor for me. Nonetheless, both Hutchinson and Thibodeaux have been tearing apart offensive lines and offensive game plans all season, and as it stands now the Lions can’t really go wrong with either one.

Oh, and before you say Hutchinson “disappeared” in the bowl game:

Hot take: Aidan Hutchinson played pretty well vs. UGA, he just wasn’t dominant bc they (smartly) gave him the Bosa treatment.



A lot of quick game to negate the pass rush. When the QB did drop back, there was a RB/TE chipping #97 constantly. Just a well-executed gameplan by UGA. pic.twitter.com/UMENB0wgqe — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 3, 2022

Let’s hear your pick: