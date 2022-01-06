Detroit Lions Week 18 injury report: Jared Goff still limited Thursday

The Detroit Lions were back on the practice field on Thursday, preparing for their season finale against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

Let’s jump right in and take a closer look at the Lions’ official injury report from Thursday, noting that the new injuries, changes in status, and new reserve/COVID-19 additions are bolded.

Reserve/COVID-19

Added to the reserve/COVID-19

No new additions to this list since Monday is an encouraging sign the Lions could potentially have all the players listed above available on Sunday. They would still need to clear the league’s protocols by Saturday, which they are on track to do, but there is more to it than just letting the five-day clock run out. As we saw last week with Josh Reynolds, there is still a chance they may not meet the requirements and could be unavailable. Right now, it’s just a waiting game.

No practice

FB Jason Cabinda (knee)

Another day of not practicing for Cabinda is a poor sign for his availability for this weekend, but there’s still a chance he will be able to return to practice on Friday and possible play on Sunday. But it’s not looking good.

Limited

QB Jared Goff (knee)

TE Brock Wright (groin)

LG Jonah Jackson (elbow)

DL Michael Brockers (neck)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

“I thought he moved around just fine yesterday,” offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said about Jared Goff on Thursday. “I’m sure he’s not 100 percent, but who is at this point of the season? He threw the ball well. We’ll see. Like I said, if he can’t go, then we feel like we have a good backup in Tim (Boyle) and we’ll go and play with Tim like we have the last couple of weeks. But, Jared looked fine yesterday.”

Lynn’s outlook on Goff is more optimistic that what we got on Wednesday, but this is another up in the air decision.

Wright’s injury is a bit of an unknown because he was out last week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but two practices in a row is a solid sign he has a chance to play and start.

Jackson getting in another participated practiced today is a good sign he will be able to start at left guard on sunday, especially considering he didn’t miss a snaps last week.

Brockers has been on the injury report almost the entire season, and on week where he got at least one limited practice he has played. Expect the same this week.

Reeves-Maybin has played through this shoulder injury the last three weeks, so his inclusion here is just a way for the team to manage his practice reps.

Full practice