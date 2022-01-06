The Detroit Lions close out the inaugural season of Dan Campbell and company on Sunday against the division rival Green Bay Packers. To be quite honest, there is very little on the line for either team. The Packers say they want to stay fresh, but they have a first-round bye in the playoffs already wrapped up; it would be a surprise to see their starters on the field for all four quarters. The Lions have a top-two draft pick wrapped up. While they’re not about to try and tank their way to the top pick, it’s unlikely they would catch the Jaguars even if they tried.

But that doesn’t rule out interesting things Lions fans can watch for in the team’s 2021 season finale. It could be their final opportunity to evaluate Tim Boyle as a viable backup or build more confidence in Jared Goff and the improving offense. It’s the last chance for rookies like Levi Onwuzurike, Derrick Barnes and Ifeatu Melifonwu to get some valuable reps before next September. It’s also an opportunity for the Lions team to end the season on a higher note than last week’s blowout game.

On this week’s First Byte podcast, we forego a Packers writer guest and focus inward. Ryan Mathews and I go through the matchup and point out the things we’ll be watching for in the final game of the season. Which players have the most on the line? Who has a last chance to make a good impression on the coaching staff? Plus, we make some predictions for Sunday.

