Aaron Glenn deflects head coach talk: ‘I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had’

The Detroit Lions defense was not good in 2021. In fact, they were amongst one of the worst defenses in the league by just about any statistical measure you want to use.

But given the personnel he was dealt, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn continues to earn wide praise for his efforts. Under his wing this season, the Lions saw significant progress from players like Charles Harris, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Alex Anzalone, and Amani Oruwariye. We also saw unexpected production out of undrafted rookies Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker.

Additionally, Glenn helped create game plans that stopped Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray in their tracks, which was noticed by other teams in the NFL and had Glenn receiving phone calls for insight.

All of that is to say it’s reasonable to wonder if Glenn will be receiving some calls this offseason about a potential head coaching job in the NFL. Last year, he interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching job, despite no coordinator history. Now with a year of defensive play calling under his belt, will that opportunity arise?

On Thursday, Glenn was asked about the potential of a head coaching job in 2022, but he made it clear that is not something on his mind right now.

“Very simple answer: I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had. That’s all I think about,” Glenn said.

That’s a great response and could speak to Glenn’s belief and commitment to what the Lions are building here. Of course, it’s also the very safe answer at this point in the season, before any interview offers appear to have come in.

And Glenn also very deliberately left the door open to potentially interview with a team should he be asked.

“If it happens, those things happen, man,” Glenn said. “But listen, this is a job that I have right now, and I want to be the best I can be at it. And I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit. I want you guys to say that at some point, that he was the best coordinator ever. That’s what my goal is.”

It’s nice to hear Glenn is so committed to his current job, and given how much respect he currently has from players and fans, let’s hope that he fulfills his goal of becoming the best coordinator in Detroit Lions history. But don’t be completely surprised if Glenn also explores his options once the season is over.