Fans have seen the fire Amon-Ra St. Brown can bring on the field, but looks like there’s some heat under the helmet too.

If you’ve ever seen St. Brown speak, he comes off as a pretty chill guy. But Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed spoke to the rookie, and the Detroit Lions receiver had some thoughts on those that passed on him on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Instead of hitting a “rookie wall” like many of his fellow first-year players, this Lions receiver has absolutely exploded in the second half of the season. Since Detroit’s bye, he’s racked up 55 catches for 553 yards and four touchdowns, plus 49 rushing yards in six carries, as well as another touchdown.

In Kyed’s piece, St. Brown acknowledges that 16 receivers were drafted before him—and he keeps track of them. Here’s where the fiery quotes begin.

“Whenever I’m trying to take it easy or I feel good about myself or, ‘Oh, it’s just another set,’ all I gotta do is if anyone reminds me or if I even think of it, it’s go time. I’m going even harder. Those 16 receivers that went before me, I’ll never forget,” St. Brown told Kyed.

The PFF writer says St. Brown knows he’s producing more than the first three receivers drafted — Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and Devonta Smith. And here comes another fiery quote:

“I want all the coaches that passed up on me to regret it. That’s something that I love, them seeing me do great and them knowing they passed up on me is the feeling that I want them to never forget. I keep track of these receivers, also. I see what they’re doing, check their stats and just keep pushing,” St. Brown said.

There’s so much more to the article — rankings, charts, stats, all that good stuff. It’s premium content ($), but chock full of information.

And onto the rest of your notes.

If you still need help buying in on Dan Campbell, just get a load of this quote from Aaron Glenn. My goodness.

“He’s never waivered on who he is, what he’s about and what he stands for.”@PriorityHealth pic.twitter.com/StmNTQo1kZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 6, 2022

In Notes on Monday, I wrote about how Green Bay Packers starters are planning to still play against the Lions, despite clinching the first seed in the NFC. Four days is a long time in football world, but as of now those plans haven’t changed.

The Lions Wire broke down the latest mock from Touchdown Wire, with features a few curve balls — the Lions don’t build on the defense with their first pick.

The Lions made a good list. SB Nation’s James Dator chose five teams with the brightest future. “I’m rounding out this list with a team I have a lot of blind faith in.”

Love it.

"It’s so important for women, at all age ranges, to feel that they belong in football, whether that’s through playing, coaching or fandom." - @samrap10



Check out how the @Lions are honoring their female fans through the team’s Women of the Pride group: https://t.co/HVaikxzfcS — NFL345 (@NFL345) January 6, 2022

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle says his time in Green Bay prepared him for Detroit—and he hopes to stay here.

My fantastic FOX 2 colleague Ryan Ermanni and the Woodward Sports team debate: Did Lions fans write off Jared Goff too quickly? (I’d love to read your thoughts in the comments section of this article by the way.)