Notes: Which moment from Lions history runs through your mind on repeat?

Lauren Theisen is a writer at Defector, a great website with articles about sports but also general pop culture, food, and weird but cool stuff. Thiesen typically writes about hockey, but she also puts out articles about various Michigan-related sports (and other) topics because she happens to be from Michigan. In a series of articles on Defector called “Infinite Replay,” the writers of the site delve into their own pasts for the one sporting event they cannot forget. For Thiesen, it turns out to be a Detroit Lions memory from the 2014 postseason that “celebrated” its seventh-year anniversary this week. You know where this is going.

wrote about the that playoff loss to the Cowboys and why I'll never stop being a Lions Sicko: https://t.co/904VEbbNva pic.twitter.com/oR8NLVpTK7 — Lauren Theisen (@theisen95) January 7, 2022

It’s a game that all Lions fans have thought about at great length, including the staff at Pride of Detroit. Our fearless leader tortured himself with metagaming out what could have happened if the Detroit Lions got that penalty. Mike Payton got excruciating details from Dean Blandino about what happened and the fallout in the offseason. Yes, that Dean Blandino! The picked up flag is the one play that Ryan Mathews would want to change if he had the power.

Anybody who’s been a Lions fan for any sustained amount of time has experienced some pretty awful calls. You don’t need to go very far back to find some really horrible stuff. What makes the playoff loss to the Cowboys stand out from the rest? An interesting point made in Lauren Theisen's article is that it had none of the usual SOL nonsense: “the Cowboys loss is uniquely painful and memorable, both because of how well the team played to get to that position and because none of the typical screwy Lions bullshit entered into play until the whistle that wasn’t.”

If you feel like reliving the frustration and despair, give Theisen's article a read. It’s a good one, and she knows what she’s talking about. I mean, just look at this paragraph:

She’s legit. Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes:

The guest this week for a quick interview with Fox 2’s Dan Miller was our favorite NFL anime-obsessed running back: Jamaal Williams. You can watch the recording on the station’s web site.

The team’s official Twitter account posted a thread showing seven charities receiving funding from the Detroit Lions Inspire Change initiative. Each charity is identified and described in a separate reply in the thread:

The team will invest $468,000 in financial support through grants to seven Metro Detroit organizations next year.



First up: @DBGDetroit teaches valuable life lessons to students growing up in Detroit’s toughest neighborhoods – inside and outside the classroom and boxing ring. pic.twitter.com/aJHYd4XhhN — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 7, 2022

Ben Raven from MLive continued his draft preview series with an article on five offensive linemen the team might be interested in.

Chris Burke and Nick Baumgartner from The Athletic made their picks for the (almost) end-of-season awards for the Detroit Lions (subscription required).

Episode 12 of the team’s Women in Football segment is up:

Our Women in Football segment, presented by @PriorityHealth, spotlights some of the women in the #Lions organization!



Today's interview is with Allison Maki, SVP of Administration and Chief Financial Officer. pic.twitter.com/5F2t1VS4lx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 6, 2022