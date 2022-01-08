Watch live: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Madden 22 simulation

We’re just over 24 hours away from the end of the Detroit Lions’ 2021 season. At times, it was a frustrating year. We felt the all-too familiar pain of losses and tough breaks. Injuries robbed us of performances from some of our favorite players. And it was yet another season in which the Lions couldn’t hold a candle to most of their rivals.

But for a two-win season, it wasn’t all that bad. There were incredibly entertaining games, some thrilling plays, and some even greater underdog stories with Detroit’s thin roster.

We’ve tried to add to the fun ourselves with our ongoing Madden simulation series every Saturday before a game. Each week, we set the projected lineup on our copy of Madden 22, mess around with the uniforms, and let the computer face off in their own wacky way against each other. In the meantime, I host the game, provide live commentary and answer any questions you may have.

This will be the last Madden simulation of the season, so if you haven’t checked one of these out yet, come join us for the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Madden simulation. Here’s when and how to join:

What: Lions vs. Packers Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, January 8 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)