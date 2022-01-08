On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, most of which occurred along the offensive line.

The most notable of the moves was the Lions removing starting offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placing them back on the active roster. Decker will immediately slot into his left tackle position, while Sewell's status is still to be determined, as it was also announced that he is dealing with a thumb injury and an illness that has drawn him a questionable designation on the injury report.

Offensive tackle Will Holden was also added to the injury report, as he is also dealing with an illness, and as a countermeasure, the team has elevated practice squad offensive tackle Dan Skipper to the active roster.

If Sewell is unable to play, Matt Nelson would likely be the next man up at right tackle, followed by Holden and then Skipper on the depth chart. Ideally, all are healthy and the Lions can pick the best options possible, but in a worst-case scenario, if Sewell and Holden are both out, Skipper would be one injury to Nelson away from starting.

Additionally, the Lions elevated UDFA rookie linebacker Tavante Beckett to the active roster for this game. Each week, the Lions have kept at least five off-the-ball linebackers active on game day, mainly for special teams purposes, and Beckett brings the roster up to five for this Sunday’s game.

