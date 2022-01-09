It’s Week 18, and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) are at home to close out the 2021 regular season against the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16) - knee, questionable, expected to start

knee, questionable, expected to start Tim Boyle (12)

David Blough (10)

Running back (5)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

Jermar Jefferson* (28)

Wide receiver (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)

Josh Reynolds (8) — thigh, questionable

— thigh, questionable Kalif Raymond (11)

KhaDarel Hodge (18)

Trinity Benson (17)

Tom Kennedy (85)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (2 + 1)

Expected starting offensive line (10)

Reserve offensive line

OL — Matt Nelson (67)

OT — Will Holden (69) — Illness, questionable

G — Tommy Kraemer* (78)

C — Ryan McCollum* (74)

OT — Dan Skipper (70) — elevated for Week 18

Interior defensive line (6)

4i - Michael Brockers (91) — neck, questionable

— neck, questionable 3T - Nick Williams (97)

NT - Alim McNeill* (54)

DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)

NT - John Penisini (98)

DL - Jashon Cornell (96)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 1)

WILL - Charles Harris (53)

SAM - Julian Okwara (99)

Jesse Lemonier (52)

Rashod Berry (43)

Austin Bryant (2) — placed on reserve COVID-19 list

Off-the-ball linebacker (5)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — shoulder, questionable

— shoulder, questionable Derrick Barnes* (55)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Curtis Bolton (49)

Tavante Beckett (59) — elevated for Week 18

Cornerback (4)

Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26)

SS - Will Harris (25)

Mark Gilbert* (40)

Bobby Price (27)

Nickelback (1)

NB AJ Parker* (41)

Safety (5)

FS - Tracy Walker (21)

SS - Dean Marlowe (31)

C.J. Moore (38)

Jalen Elliott (42)

Brady Breeze (15)

Kicking team (3)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt Return

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return reserve

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: