Tracy Walker has made it well known that he wants to be a part of what the Detroit Lions are building, and a big reason why is the coaching staff that is in place. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is a big fan of the starting free safety and wants the Lions to prioritize re-signing him this offseason.

Walker is set to be a free agent and is leaving the decision up to his agent and the Lions brass. He has rebounded in his final year on his rookie contract after struggling with the previous regime—a fault you can hardly blame him for. He is likely going to see a significant pay increase, but the Lions should have plenty of money to afford him, if they’d like.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Should the Lions re-sign Tracy Walker this offseason?

My answer: Yes, for the right price.

Walker has graded above average via Pro Football Focus despite playing with scraps all around him. He led the team with 94 combined tackles in 14 starts and was a big part of the defense in games where they overperformed.

If the Lions can have him at an affordable price, that’s one less hole to worry about, and the Lions have had a lot to worry about in their secondary already this year, whether it’s been lack of talent, injuries, or COVID-19 protocol.

Your turn.