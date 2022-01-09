Packers vs. Lions 2022: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

No more football, no more fun. No more pain, no more Lions. No more Lions. No more Lions.

Every season feels longer than the other, and for a two-win Detroit Lions squad, the end is all the more merciful. Not that the season hasn’t been productive—revelations abound about many players and coaches—but at this point everything is battered and bruised and it’s probably time to close the book. Expect the crowd at Ford Field to reflect this sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have locked up the top seed in the NFC, and they have little to play for other than to humor the Detroit Lions. Regardless, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start this game, but it remains to be seen how long he’ll play. It remains to be seen how many other starters for the Packers will play, or if the Lions will continue to play for pride and try to beat one of the best teams in football right now.

Either way, this is how the season ends in Detroit. A divisional rivalry with no stakes for either team, an ode to the end of football’s season. Enjoy it before driving yourself mad on free agency and draft talk.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game info

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Week 18 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Packers -3.5, 44.5 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.