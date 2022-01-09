The Detroit Lions are a team that tends to pull out all of the stops in the final game of the season. Trick plays, shootouts, and entertaining games have defined Week 17 of the Lions season for the past few years. Nevermind that the team hasn’t won a season finale in three years, but at least they put on a show. And for a team with nothing to play for in this Week 18 game this week, let’s hope we get some entertainment on this final game of the 2021 season.

The Green Bay Packers are in town touting their flashy one-seed in the NFC. Despite clinching everything they possibly can, the Packers are planning to play all of their starters on Sunday afternoon. How long those players stay on the field is still to be determined, making it pretty difficult to predict what happens on Ford Field.

But here at Pride of Detroit, we try to predict the unpredictable. For the final time in the 2021 regular season, our staff made their best predictions for the Lions game. And, yes, there were some who picked the Lions this week. check it out:

Kyle Yost (13-2-1): 23-21 Packers

John Whiticar (13-2-1): 31-24 Packers

Jeremy Reisman (11-4-1): 31-16 Packers

Hamza Baccouche (11-4-1): 34-20 Packers

Alex Reno (10-5-1): 27-17 Packers

Kellie Rowe (10-5-1): 24-21 Lions

Erik Schlitt (9-6-1): 31-21 Packers

Mike Payton (9-6-1): 20-17 Lions

Andrew Kato (9-6-1): 31-24 Packers

Jerry Mallory (9-6-1): 27-24 Packers

Morgan Cannon (7-5-1): 31-20 Packers

Ryan Mathews (8-7-1): 23-20 Lions

Chris Perfett (7-7-2): 69-0-0 Giant meteor

You can view all of our Week 18 picks right here.

Now it’s time for you to make your predictions. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comment section: