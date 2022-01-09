Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers first half open thread

Last call, y’all.

The Detroit Lions 2021 season will come to an end in just a few hours. It’s been a wild ride with entertaining press conferences, record-setting finishes, walk-off wins, and rookie performances that we’ll not soon forget.

Detroit finishes, as they often do, against the division rival Green Bay Packers. Despite locking up the first overall seed in the NFC, the Packers have promised to play their starters in an effort to stay fresh. Whether they stay on the field for long is something we’ll just have to wait and see to find out.

On the Lions’ side, it’s one more chance to compete, play the game they love, and, ideally, end the season on a high note as this rebuild turns over to Year 2. Progress has undoubtedly been made in Dan Campbell’s inaugural season, but just as much progress—if not more—lies ahead if this team wants to compete for a championship in the near future.

So let’s end this thing together. Hang out with us in our first half open thread.