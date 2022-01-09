Best NFL Week 18 Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers bets, parlay

Like it or not, the sun is setting on the Detroit Lions’ 2021 season this afternoon, but let’s take this opportunity to celebrate the Lions’ 10-6 record against the spread this season— especially with this wonderful nugget of information courtesy of ESPN:

No team playing at home this weekend covers home games at a higher rate than the Lions this season (5-2, 71.4% cover rate). They host a Packers team on Sunday that has already locked up the NFC’s top overall seed.

Also, the Lions have the best record against the spread of any non-playoff team, a testament to them punching above their weight all season long in Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach. And I don’t think that’s going to stop in Week 18.

After spending the past couple of weeks sidelined due to COVID and a lingering knee injury, Jared Goff will once again be under center for a Lions team that will undoubtedly receive a boost from him being in there over backup Tim Boyle. Goff was playing his best football of the season before missing time, so having him today significantly improves the Lions' chances today.

For the Packers, they’re resting running back Aaron Jones, and with nothing to gain in this game with the No. 1 seed in the NFC wrapped up, we’re likely to see a lot of their reserves in this one. Leading up to game time, the Lions were 3.5-point underdogs on DraftKings, even after the announcement of inactives which just seems puzzling. The Lions have been underdogs in every home game they’ve played this season, and as mentioned earlier, they’re 5-2 against the spread.

Here’s the Week 18 parlay we’re trailing for the matchup between the Lions and Packers:

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Same-Game Parlay - Week 18

Detroit Lions +3.5

Detroit Lions total points in 1st half OVER 6.5

Detroit Lions total points OVER 13.5

Three-leg parlay: +120 odds

As always, you can find these odds at the official sportsbook of SB Nation: DraftKings SportsBook. And, like I say every week, bet responsibly or else it just isn’t any fun.