Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Week 18 live score updates, highlights

The Detroit Lions wrap up the 2021 season with an NFC North bout against the Green Bay Packers. It’s been a tough season in Detroit, as they managed just two wins in Dan Campbell’s first year as head coach. But just because the wins didn’t come doesn’t mean progress wasn’t made in the first year of this rebuild. There’s undoubtedly a change in culture within the team, as players seem much happier on a day-to-day basis, and plenty of potential free agents have already expressed their desire to play again in Detroit next year. Additionally, we’ve seen growth in key players and progress in overall competitiveness with the team.

That said, last week’s blowout at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks undoubtedly left a bad taste in the team’s mouth. Thankfully, the 2021 season comes with an extra week, and Detroit could head to the offseason with a much more promising performance. The Packers won’t make it easy, though, as they plan to play their starters to keep fresh before they head to the postseason with their first-round bye already in tow.

kickoff starts at 1 p.m. ET.

First quarter

The Packers got the ball first and got off to a hot start, with Aaron Rodgers finding Allen Lazard for 28 yards. The Lions had an opportunity to get off the field, but AJ Parker couldn’t take down Davante Adams short of the sticks on a third-and-10. The Packers, in fact, would convert four third downs on the drive, including this 1-yard touchdown pass to Lazard. 7-0 Packers.

The Lions weren’t able to respond, as Jared Goff took a sack on third-and-5. The Lions tried to get sneaky with a fake punt on fourth-and-13, but punter Jack Fox couldn’t connect with Godwin Igwebuike.

lions fake punt attempt fails pic.twitter.com/o7Fct36fo9 — packers clips (@packers_clips) January 9, 2022

The Lions defense would make up for the mistake, though. The Packers quickly went three-and-out, and a Jessie Lemonier sack on third down would push them out of field goal range and force a punt.

Despite being deep in their own zone, the Lions would tie up the ballgame. First, Amon-Ra St. Brown set the Lions rookie receiving record with a 17-yard pickup. Then the Lions went to their bag of tricks with this perfectly-executed trick play with TOM KENNEDY connecting with Kalif Raymond. 7-7 tie.

Second quarter

The Lions defense made another great stand. As first rookie corner Ifeatu Melifonwu made a nice pass breakup on a deep ball to Adams. Then on the subsequent fourth down, Tracy Walker had a textbook open-field tackle to stop the Packers short of the sticks. Detroit took over on their own 43-yard line.

The Goff-to-St. Brown pipeline got a lot of work on the next drive. St. Brown picked up gains of 9, 16 and 21 yards to move Detroit into the red zone. The Lions got into a fourth-and-goal situation from the 3 and decided to go for it. And who else? Yep, St. Brown got the touchdown to cap the drive. 14-7 Lions.

The rookie sensation! Fourth straight game with a TD for @amonra_stbrown



: #GBvsDET on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/jA6maHZrUm — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

Rodgers would quickly answer with a seven-play, 75-yard drive. It was capped by a perfect pass to Lazard that just barely went over the hands of rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes. Mason Crosby would miss the extra point, though, keeping the lead with the Lions. 14-13 Lions.

With just over two minutes left in the half, the Lions looked to add to their lead—while also setting up potential back-to-back offensive possessions granted they were to receive in the second half. Thanks to a nice fourth-down conversion from Josh Reynolds, Detroit moved into Packers territory and burned the rest of the clock from the half. Riley Patterson kicked it through from 34-yards to make it 17-13 Lions at halftime.