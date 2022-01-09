NFL playoff schedule 2022: Matchups, TV, times for Wild Card weekend

The NFL Playoffs for the 2021 season are set after an absolutely wild Week 18. The San Francisco 49ers snuck their way into the postseason with a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Indianapolis Colts had one of the most epic meltdowns in the final two weeks of the season to lose their way out of the postseason.

Somehow a Philadelphia Eagles team that was destined for a head coaching change midway through the season is in the postseason and a Baltimore Ravens team that started 5-1 is on the outside looking in.

All of that is to say it was a crazy finish to the 2021 regular season and we’re just getting started. For the first time in NFL history, we’re going to have SIX Wild Card games next weekend in what the NFL is dubbing “Super Wild Card Weekend.”

While some of the matchups depend on how “Sunday Night Football” between the Raiders and Chargers finishes, we now know the basic schedule for next week’s opening round of the 2022 playoffs. Here’s a look:

Saturday

5 Patriots/Raiders at 4 Bengals — 4 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

6 Chargers/Patriots at 3 Bills — 8:15 p.m. ET — CBS/Paramount +

Sunday

7 Eagles at 2 Buccaneers — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

6 49ers at 3 Cowboys — 4:30 p.m. ET — CBS/Nickelodeon/Prime Video/Paramount +

7 Raiders/Steelers at 2 Chiefs — 8:15 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday

5 Cardinals at 4 Rams — 8:15 p.m. ET — ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

*Bye weeks for Titans, Packers