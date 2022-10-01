College football Week 5 live discussion, game schedule

The college football season rolls on and heats up. It’s Week 5 of the season and while some teams’ hopes and desires have seen early demises (sorry, Sparty), others have already exceeded expectations in the first months of the season (Kentucky??).

This week of college ball features plenty of intriguing matchups, highlighted locally by No. 4 Michigan traveling on the road for the first time to take on a gritty Iowa team who may not bring much in terms of offense, but hasn’t allowed more than 10 points yet this season.

Of course, even if you aren’t a fan of any particular college team, Saturdays are perfect to get a head start on scouting for the 2023 NFL Draft.

As always, you should check out Erik Schlitt’s players to watch post to guide your Saturday viewing, but feel free to discuss your own favorite college prospects in the comment section below during all of the games.

Here’s a handy guide to the biggest matchups for Week 5.

Noon ET

4 Michigan vs. Iowa — FOX

7 Kentucky vs. 14 Ole Miss — ESPN

18 Oklahoma vs. TCU — ABC

Purdue vs. 21 Minnesota — ESPN2

Navy vs. Air Force — CBS

3:30 p.m. ET

2 Alabama vs. 20 Arkansas — CBS

Rutgers vs. 3 Ohio State — Big Ten Network

9 Oklahoma State vs. 16 Baylor — FOX

Northwestern vs. 11 Penn State — ESPN

22 Wake Forest vs. 23 Florida State — ABC

Iowa State vs. Kansas — ESPN2

Michigan State at Maryland — Fox Sports 1

Central Michigan vs. Toledo — NFL Network

Night games

LSU vs. Auburn — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN

10 NC State vs. 5 Clemson — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

West Virginia vs. Texas — 7:30 p.m. ET — Fox Sports 1

1 Georgia vs. Missouri — 7:30 p.m. ET — SEC Network

#Pac12AfterDark

Colorado vs. Arizona — 9:30 p.m. ET — Pac12 Network

Arizona State vs. 6 USC — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Stanford at 13 Oregon — 11 p.m. ET — Fox Sports 1