Best bet for Week 4’s matchup between Lions-Seahawks

Something about this matchup has me thinking this game will be all kinds of entertaining. In fact, that’s a sentiment shared by Field Gulls producer Mookie Alexander—something he mentioned in our discussion earlier this week. But there’s definitely something to our intuition when I dug into who this Seahawks team has been through three weeks.

This game has two offenses who’ve found quite a bit of success through three weeks—Detroit and Seattle rank 7th and 12th respectively in team offense DVOA—and neither defense has shown to be consistently imposing—Detroit is ranked 22nd and Seattle 30th in team defense DVOA.

Let’s take a look at the best bet you have available to you from DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of SB Nation.

What’s the best bet for Lions-Seahawks?

I don’t think it’s typecasting to label the Lions an imbalanced football team after just three short weeks. Detroit’s offense has done the heavy lifting, scoring 31.6 points per game, and despite coming out on the losing end in two of three, the Lions are 3-0 against the spread in 2022 after finishing a 10-7 ATS in Dan Campbell’s first season. Despite how uneven their defense has been through seemingly every quarter this season, Jared Goff and Co. simply will keep them in more games than not.

But Detroit will be lacking some of their company tomorrow afternoon against Seattle. Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift—the team’s two top playmakers—are sidelined for at least this week, while receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds are nursing ankle injuries and listed officially as questionable.

Detroit’s offensive line will continue to be its great equalizer, and against Seattle, Detroit’s offense has a reasonable chance to continue producing at the clip it has so far. Seattle surrenders 4.9 yards per attempt on the ground (8th) and 7.8 yards per attempt in the passing game (2nd).

Detroit’s defense isn’t likely to flip a switch as it did in the first half against a bad Washington Commanders team, especially after losing defensive captain Tracy Walker for the season. And it’s hard to imagine them shutting down any kind of offense for an entire game—let alone a Seahawks offense certainly capable of scoring points. With all that in mind, here’s a same-game parlay you can grab on DraftKings:

Jamaal Williams OVER 69.5 rushing yards (+110)

Jared Goff OVER 224.5 passing yards (-240)

OVER 44.5 total points (-170)

Total odds: +300

Your turn.