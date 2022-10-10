The NFL closes out Week 5 with a “Monday Night Football” game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) taking on their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs (3-1).

Both teams are coming off wins—the first for Josh McDaniels as Raiders coach—in which they achieved their victory by a two-score margin. The Cheifs have surrendered an average of 24 points a game, which is ironically the exact same average the Raiders offense is scoring, but the difference is on the other side, where the Chiefs are averaging 32.3 points on offense and the Raiders are giving up 25 points on average.

If the Raiders are going to win this game, it’ll likely be behind running back Josh Jacobs who is coming off a 175 all-purpose yard, two touchdown game last week. the Chiefs defense can be run on and the Raiders are going to want to keep Patrick Mahomes on the bench as much as possible. Mahomes, like most weeks, presents the best path to victory over the Raiders who have a bottom-third DVOA pass defense.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Chiefs by 7 points in this game, and the POD staff is unanimously taking the Chiefs to a straight-up win, while there are a few who like the Raiders and the points.

Here is who our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, October 10, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Announcers:

- ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

- No Manningcast this week, it returns in Week 7

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments.