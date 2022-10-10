The Detroit Lions have announced that they have waived wide receiver and kick returner Maurice Alexander.

In Week 4, Alexander was elevated to the game-day roster and in Week 5, he was signed from the practice squad to the active roster last Saturday as the team was dealing with injuries at receiver. During those two games, Alexander played on just three offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps. He did not register a stat on offense, but he did show well as a kick returner, returning five kicks for 131 yards, including a 47-yarder against the Patriots.

Several injured Lions players are expected to return to full health during the bye week—including wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark—while others are expected to return from the reserve lists—Jerry Jacobs and Josh Paschal are in the 21-day evaluation window. When either is ready to return, the team will be forced to make a move on the active roster, and this could be a precursor to that.

Of course, the Lions also have a glaring hole at kicker. Last week, the Lions released Austin Seibert and Dominik Eberle from the active roster and didn’t sign a replacement. They did add Michael Badgley to the practice squad, and elevated him for Week 5, but the Lions did not use him once during the game, even electing to try a fourth-and-9 instead of attempting a 50-yard field goal. So, it’s safe to say they could be back in the market for another kicker.

If Alexander clears waivers, expect the Lions to try and re-sign him to the practice squad.