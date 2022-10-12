Survey: Have the Detroit Lions hit ‘rock bottom’?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

For the second week in a row, we will have two questions in our Reacts poll.

Our weekly: Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? Have the Lions hit “rock bottom”?

In our weekly confidence poll, we have seen the results shift from 95 to 99 to 88 percent, then following last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it took a minor dip to 86 percent. Now, after their third loss in a row—easily their most lopsided—it’ll be interesting to see where the results land.

Our second question stems not from criticism by Pride of Detroit, but instead straight from the mouth of coach Dan Campbell following last Sunday’s 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots (quote emphasis is applied for clarity):

“To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. I mean, this is worse. You know, this is where we’re at. And sometimes it’s going to get bad before it gets better. And, you know, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now the only place to go is back up.”

Quarterback Jared Goff, who had entered the game with the top-scoring offense in the league but failed to score a single point, echoed Campbell’s sentiments:

“Typically before you can get better, things have to get worse sometimes. And today it certainly did. And, you know, I think our defense actually played, you know, better and (were) giving us a chance for some plays there on offense. And we didn’t finish drives. We didn’t convert on third/fourth downs. We didn’t finish with the ball in the end zone. You know, we didn’t score any points. So it’s as bad as it can get offensively for sure.”

It’s hard to imagine a worse loss than what we saw last Sunday, but if we’re being honest, we have all witnessed some pretty difficult games over the past few decades. But with regard to this team under this coaching staff, does this game represent the worst we have seen them perform?

Vote in the polls below: