Well, it feels like an entire season has already been played, but in reality, we are just getting started. For most teams, a Week 6 bye would be viewed as a negative. However, after suffering an embarrassing 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5, the Detroit Lions may be in luck with their early bye week.

Their already young and inexperienced defense has been decimated by injuries, leaving an already shorthanded unit at an even greater disadvantage. Offensively, running back D’Andre Swift has missed two weeks in a row, and second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown dressed against the Patriots but appeared to be limited by his lingering ankle injury. The bye week should allow for the Lions to get a bit healthier, and for them to lick their wounds from their 1-4 start.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, nobody is running away with the division. At least not yet.

The preseason favorites for most—the Green Bay Packers—are coming off a disappointing loss in London where they fell short against the New York Giants, leaving them 3-2 through the first five weeks of the season. The Minnesota Vikings have started on a tear, jumping out to a 4-1 record, while the Chicago Bears are a game ahead of the Lions at 2-3.

Not the most competitive division at the moment, but certainly not the worst, either.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who is going to win the NFC North?

My answer: It pains me to admit this, but while Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is around the division, I almost feel obligated to pick them.

Furthermore, the rest of Green Bay’s roster is still the best in division. They have difference-makers all over their defense, and the offense will more than likely gel as the season progresses.

What about you? Who do you think is going to win the NFC North? Let us know in the comments.