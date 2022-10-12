Notes: NFL’s expansion makes its way to Africa

For a really long time, American football was really only played and followed by one country. It was also easy to understand why other countries weren’t quick to jump on board. Football is complex game, with many rules and regulations. On top of that, a full set of pads isn’t something one can easily obtain in other places around the world. Unlike sports such as basketball or soccer, football isn’t a game where it is easy to just jump in and play.

Just ask Detroit Lions’ rookie offensive tackle Obinna Eze. He only discovered the game seven years ago, and it has been a whirlwind for Eze since. Dave Campbell of the Associated Press touched on the first official event held by the NFL this past summer, and how events like the one held in Africa should help in carving paths to the NFL for future generations.

After saying his goodbyes to his family and making the trip to America, Eze was learning the game through a fire hose.

“Bad memories,” said Eze of his first introduction to the game. “It was just confusing, my first time being at tackle. I kind of knew what I was supposed to do, but it was just weird. I knew I was supposed to block that guy until the whistle blew, but that’s pretty much it.”

Beyond Eze, the Lions lead the league with eight other players who were either born in Africa or are first-generation.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Natalie Miller of the Draft Wire has you covered with four prospects that could go number one overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Yes, I know it’s only October.

Who are the early favorites to be next year’s No. 1 overall pick, and which prospect should make a surprising jump up to the top spot? https://t.co/uweSuQpSSi — Draft Wire (@TheDraftWire) October 11, 2022

A shocking stat to get you through the bye week. Or to make you cry. Up to you.

The Lions this season:



— 3rd in total points

— 6th in rush yards

— 10th in pass yards



Dead last in points allowed. pic.twitter.com/gjkiHX6fXG — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 12, 2022

Our good friend Kent Lee Platte aka @MathBomb is already running some mock drafts in preparation for April. You can run your own mock draft and decide how you will fix the Lions defense here.

Running a mock for the Lions since we're about to get fairly deep into off-season scouting stuff.



As always, you can run your own at https://t.co/iPHVfYqdQw pic.twitter.com/AXU38K2zNt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) October 12, 2022

Lions reporter Dannie Rogers dropped the newest episode of her Off the Record podcast.