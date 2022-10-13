The first month of the season has been frustrating for the Detroit Lions, but there have been some bright spots. Most of those come from the offense, which was expected to be the better unit but has certainly turned some heads (at least until last weekend’s shutout in Foxborough).

Fantasy managers have been the beneficiary of this offensive outburst with Jared Goff (QB5) and T.J. Hockenson (TE3) posting great numbers. Both D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams sit as RB1s in terms of PPG when healthy. However, the most intriguing position remains the wide receivers in Detroit.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your outlook for Lions fantasy receivers?

My answer: Amon-Ra St. Brown is the WR5 by PPG thus far, which was always a possibility given how he finished last season but was never a guarantee. He is just about it, however, as Josh Reynolds (WR28) and DJ Chark (WR73) have been much tougher to rely on. As the season progresses, the question becomes how Jameson Williams will impact these values.

St. Brown is likely to regress a little regardless, but adding another mouth to feed likely lands him somewhere in the WR2 range. Reynolds is likely to be the biggest loser here and probably becomes irrelevant as the fifth-most exciting pass catcher at best. I do think Williams has a shot at a WR2 placement by average once he gets fully ramped up as well, but for the year he is probably closer to WR30. Either way, expect all of the receivers to move in this direction once the rookie is ready to go.

Your turn.