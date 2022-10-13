Ask POD: Detroit Lions Bye Week blues

We’re deep into the bye week, and hopefully, the pain and embarrassment from Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots have subsided a bit.

Earlier in the week, Erik Schlitt and I took live questions on our mailbag podcast—as we do weekly. But now we want our reading audience to get a chance to have their Detroit Lions questions asked and answered.

So, submit your questions in the comment section below or via Twitter using the hashtag #AskPOD, and over the next day or two Erik and I will pick out our favorite questions and tag team together to give you our best answers.

Feel free to ask us anything you want, from how we’d fix the defense, to our thoughts on general manager Brad Holmes, to what it’s like to be in a locker room after a devastating loss. We’re an open book and won’t shy away from any questions.

Let’s hear it!