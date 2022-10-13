‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 6 expert picks: Commanders at Bears

The Washington Commanders were in the news this morning after ESPN ran a feature article on owner Dan Snyder, painting a gruesome picture of one of the most hated men in the NFL. This a pretty scathing article of an owner and the lengths someone in his position would go through to try and maintain their status.

Oh, and the Commanders play a football game tonight too.

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with the Commanders (1-4) traveling to a surely well-maintained Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (2-3) in an NFC matchup on “Thursday Night Football”.

On paper, this looks like it could rival last week’s TNF game (Colts at Broncos) as far as entertainment value, as the Bears sport the 29th-best DVOA offense, and the Commanders offense is ranked 30th in DVOA. So, here’s to hoping the fans get to witness a touchdown.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have fluctuated the betting line this week, alternating between favoring the Commanders by a point to favoring the Bears by a point, and currently, the pendulum has swung back to the Commanders by a single point. The POD staff is split on this riveting game, with a slight majority siding with the division rival Bears.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.