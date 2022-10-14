NFL Week 6 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 6 began with the Chicago Bears losing to the Washington Commanders 12-7, in a game that came down a fourth-and-goal play where the Bears fell just inches from the end zone. This is the second Thursday in a row where the winning team needed just 12 points to secure a victory.

With the Detroit Lions on a bye, the 1 p.m. ET games in the Detroit area feature the Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants on CBS, as well as the New York Jets at Green Bay Packers on FOX. The 4 p.m. ET game locally is the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS. While the night game on NBC will feature the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles for those looking to scout the Lions' Week 7 opponent (Cowboys).

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the Moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the Moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 6 schedule:

There are only a few games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week: