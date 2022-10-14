Depending on the season, a team’s bye week can feel drastically different. Maybe your favorite team is coming off a huge win, giving them some positive feelings as they head into their week off. Or maybe your team is more like the Detroit Lions, and instead of something pleasant, you are dealing with the taste of a terrible loss for an extended period of time.

Thankfully, the Lions have the week off, allowing them to lick their wounds and hopefully get a little healthier as a team. Many of the players may take a little vacation during the bye week. Perhaps they are going somewhere warm, attempting to soak up that last little bit of summer before Fall fully sets in here in the midwest.

For fans, a bye week may be seen, by some, as a reprieve. Without the Lions taking the field, the chances of getting one’s heart broken into a million little pieces is significantly less.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your bye week plans?

My answer: I will definitely spend some time cooking. It might even be time to bring the laptop outside and watch Red Zone while some chicken thighs are on the grill.

Besides grilling and enjoying the outdoors, I know I will catch every second of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. Beyond the game being a potential AFC Championship game preview—quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best in the game right now, routinely making plays that other quarterbacks would have trouble even thinking of.

What about you? How are you going to spend the Lions’ bye week? Let us know in the comments.