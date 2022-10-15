Detroit Lions 2023 draft watch: 7 players, including PSU CB Joey Porter Jr.

This Saturday’s NFL Draft watch list of college football (October 15) includes the son of a former NFL superstar, a senior quarterback rising through the ranks, two versatile defensive linemen, two top tight ends, and a cornerback who deserves more attention.

If you missed any of our previous Detroit Lions draft watch installments, you can revisit them here:

QB Watch

Bryce Young (Alabama) vs Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Anthony Richardson (Florida) vs Jayden Daniels (LSU) at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Will Levis (Kentucky) vs Mississippi State (16) at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Tanner McKee (Stanford) vs Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Cameron Rising (Utah) vs USC at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (6th year senior)

6-foot-3 1/2, 221 pounds

Hooker, a Virginia Tech transfer, was a bit of a late bloomer but continues to raise his stock with an impressive start to the 2022 season. Through five games, he has thrown for 1432 yards, with a 70 percent completion percentage, 10 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, 231 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Impressively, in his last 16 games, he has only thrown two interceptions: one each against Georgia and Alabama in 2021. With Alabama on the docket this week, it’s a chance for Hooker to further cement his draft stock with a solid performance.

Lions fit: Hooker is still fine-tuning some of his mechanics, and with him turning 25 years old in January, he feels like a Day 2 prospect. If the Lions are out of the race for the top two quarterbacks or decide to draft defensive players in the first round, Hooker could be a solid investment as a potential long-term replacement for Jared Goff.

An excerpt from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s weekend preview:

“Entering the season, there were a handful of prospects competing to be the next senior quarterback drafted after Kentucky’s Will Levis. But Hooker has pushed his name to the front of the line. An instinctive athlete, Hooker is a great fit for the Volunteers’ up-tempo offense, and his legs and accurate arm are the reason Tennessee ranks No. 2 in college football in scoring offense (46.8). If Hooker moves the football against Alabama’s athletic and experienced defense, he will continue his climb in the eyes of NFL teams.”

Hendon Hooker continues to add to his NFL draft resume. He throws a beautiful deep ball outside the numbers!



He’s an older prospect but teams should definitely consider him no later than round 2 imo. pic.twitter.com/O8tmQk8lCj — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) October 8, 2022

Alright, let’s get to this week’s non-quarterbacks that Lions fans should be paying attention to.

Penn State (10) at Michigan (5) at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX

The feature game during the noon hour will have a lot of NFL talent, and the two defenders listed here could instantly help the Lions defense if acquired.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (redshirt junior)

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Porter—the son of Pittsburgh Steelers superstar linebacker Joey Porter—is long, fast, and because of his body type, similar to Tracy Walker. He’s going to be an outside-only cornerback in the NFL. Porter is smooth in coverage and can stay in phase with some top receivers. He is also very physical, though his run support needs some improvement.

Lions fit: Playing in press-man concepts will best accentuate Porter’s skill set and he could end up being a top-50 prospect who challenges to start during his rookie season.

An excerpt from Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs pre-season evaluation:

“Joey Porter Jr. might be the longest cornerback in the country. He’s got incredible reach and influence inside the contact window and at the line of scrimmage. For someone who is still so inexperienced at the college level, it is exciting to think about what additional untapped potential awaits Porter Jr. as he collects more experience and adds more tools to his toolbox to pair with his athletic potential.

An excerpt from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s weekend preview:

“Porter has been a shutdown corner in 2022. He leads the FBS in passes defended per game (2.0) and has allowed only three receptions for 23 yards (with zero penalties) over his last four games.”

Joey Porter Jr off coverage reaction. I love it.



More on him on tomorrows Locked On NFL Draft episode pic.twitter.com/CEMvNNVjNU — CROCKY (@eric_crocker) July 11, 2022

Mazi Smith, NT, Michigan (redshirt junior)

6-foot-3, 337 pounds

A heavy-handed nose tackle who can plug the middle while also possessing the quickness to penetrate and get home. He’s not a polished pass rusher, but his ability to reset the line of scrimmage and slip his blocks puts him in position to create tackles for loss.

Lions fit: Imagine another Alim McNeill, but more stout in his gap with a bit less penetration power. The Lions desperately need a polished nose tackle to start next to McNeill, and Smith could be an immediate starter that the Lions might find on Day 2 of the draft.

An excerpt from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s weekend preview:

“In most defensive schemes, the nose tackle is more space eater than productive play creator, but Smith has the natural talent to be both. The No. 1 player on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Smith is a hard guy to move from his spot, even when facing double teams, and powers through contact to make stops (tied for third on the team with 23 tackles). Smith has been averaging 42.2 defensive snaps per game and doesn’t leave the field for long stretches.”

An excerpt from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks list:

“The Wolverines also do a workout on their combo-twist machine, which is designed to show a player’s ability to rotate an opponent but also their ability to resist being rotated in the trenches. Smith had the machine completely tapped out. There was only enough room for 300 pounds on each side of the machine for a 600-pound max”

Mazi Smith breakout incoming. Dude is special. pic.twitter.com/A5075x1puj — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 24, 2022

Stanford at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

With all the head-to-head games amongst ranked teams on Saturday’s schedule, this game could fly under the radar. It may not be the most exciting game, but it features several players who will likely be playing in the NFL next year.

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame (redshirt junior)

6-foot-5, 260 pounds

A position versatile edge player, he has the range to play with his hand in the dirt in a four-man front or standing as a pass-rushing linebacker in a 34 scheme. Foskey is physically gifted with the length teams covet on the edge, which he uses to leverage offensive linemen on a regular basis.

Lions fit: Teams always need edge players. While Romeo Okwara still recovers and Charles Harris seems to have lost a bit of his 2021 magic, we have yet to see second-round pick Josh Paschal or the reserve edge rushers step up. That means the Lions could be looking for another impact player to contribute opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

An excerpt from The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner’s Mock Draft with Nate Tice:

“Foskey is that type of prospect, at 6-5, 260. He’s fast enough (to a degree) to run with running backs and tight ends, if you want him to. He’s explosive off the corner as a pass rusher with great length and buckets of potential.”

Isaiah Foskey with the long arm/slap. @IFoskey keeps the long arm in to walk his blocker back & post. Ends up getting to the QB for the strip-sack!



Foskey is one of the best pass rushers in college football! #passrush #goirish #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/hcLfE24gIQ — Coach Aaron Day (@dlinevids1) October 28, 2021

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (junior)

6-foot-5, 251 pounds

Mayer is the top tight end on most teams' draft boards due to his ability to play inline, win the contested catch, and create in short spaces. His elite competitiveness has drawn him the nickname: “Baby Gronk.”

Lions fit: Fans surely wouldn’t be happy drafting another tight end in the first round but he’d fit the offense and it’s important that the team does its homework on all the top players. It’s worth noting that the Lions had scouts with eyes on Notre Dame early in the season, and Mayer was surely on their watchlist.

An excerpt from CBS Sports Josh Edwards’ profile of Mayer:

“Mayer has great size for the tight end position. He showcases strong hands and an ability to get upfield quickly after the catch. The Kentucky native is not going to test off the charts physically, but there is zero wasted motion in his game. Mayer is a bear to bring down in open space, and he does a sufficient job of blocking both in space and inline. There is comfort for teams in knowing what they are getting by selecting Mayer — nicknamed “Baby Gronk” dating back to his freshman campaign.”

MICHAEL MAYER GO AHEAD TD pic.twitter.com/dzOtDubOXQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2022

MICHAEL MAYER IS A GROWN MAN @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/PYxL9SlF1l — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2021

Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Stanford (junior)

6-foot-5, 235 pounds

More of a pass catcher than a blocker, Yurosek is smooth in the open field, plucks the ball out of the air, and quickly accelerates to gain yards-after-catch. He’s a little light for the position as a blocker but has the frame to put on weight, which could help his overall versatility.

Lions fit: With T.J. Hockenson’s long-term future with the team uncertain, and James Mitchell’s development slow to progress after recovering from an ACL injury a year ago, the Lions could be in the market for a pass-catching tight end.

An excerpt from Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings profile of Yurosek:

“If Yurosek can get stronger while maintaining his explosive, smooth long-strider athleticism, then there’s no reason to think he can’t eventually realize his Day 2 upside. Yurosek’s natural catching instincts and strong hands serve as a buffer for his stock, as does his passable blocking utility and alignment versatility. He has playmaking ability at and after the catch, and has some route running building blocks as well.”

TE Benjamin Yurosek has some juice!



True junior (6'5 231lbs) has a Dennis Pitta, Mike Geisicki, Tyler Eifert vibe to him as a flex TE that is a weapon in pass game. Good hands, length, strides, vertical speed & getting better w/ his route running!



Excited for his '22 campaign pic.twitter.com/eyQrRqJZFi — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 24, 2022

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (senior)

6-foot-1, 189 pounds

A natural cover corner, Kelly is agile and capable of staying in phase with all sizes of receivers. Highly intelligent, Kelly is quick to diagnose and react to the play unfolding in front of him. A monster run defender, he attacks downhill with aggression, which is a trait that will be highly coveted by NFL teams.

Lions fit: A cover corner who can defend the run? Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would be chomping at the bit to work with a player with Kelly’s skill set.

An excerpt from Draft Network’s Damian Parson’s profile of Kelly:

“Kyu Blu Kelly is a uber-competitive cover corner. He has a sturdy and strong frame. He has a smooth and fluid backpedal in off-man coverage. He is very sticky and remains in phase during press-man sequences. He’s able to stop and drive down on routes coming back to the quarterback. One of his best games came against Drake London. Plays big and physical at the catch point. He has high football intelligence in regards to multiple coverage assignments. He’s a technically-sound tackler who does not mind or hesitate driving downhill on the football. He plays the side-saddle bail technique.”