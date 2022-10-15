I know you missed me.

So far this season, I’m 3-1 on bets I’ve served up for y’all, and that includes a couple of bets that brought back some bigger returns (betting the over on 6 touchdowns (+245) when the Lions and Commanders squared off in Week 2 and a same-game parlay in the Seattle game that was +300). Don’t try and pull receipts from Twitter when I was on tilt for last weekend’s Lions-Patriots game: it was never a published article and I hope none of you were paying attention.

This weekend is my favorite time of football season: the Lions’ bye week. It’s a time to unplug, relax, and revel in the chaos around the league. Red Zone is usually something I can only afford to flip over and check out when the Lions are at halftime, but this Sunday, the channel won’t change for seven hours of Scott Hanson’s self-aggrandizing commentary. We get it, you don’t take bathroom breaks.

Let’s take a look at the best bets you have available to you from DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of SB Nation.

What’s the best bet for Week 6?

I considered grabbing a hold of one game and slapping together a same-game parlay, but that would lock you into watching just one game, and that totally defeats the freedom you should be enjoying this Sunday. So here’s a three-game, 7-point teaser I like for Week 6.

Bengals -3 —> +4

Seahawks +2.5 —> +9.5

Jaguars +2.5 —> +9.5

+130 odds

For starters, the New Orleans Saints are turning to Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston out yet again, and while he’s done an adequate job of managing games, he’s going to need to do more than that to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. After watching how the Bengals did a solid job of keeping a mobile quarterback in check—Lamar Jackson had just 58 yards on 12 carries—I have a good feeling about them handling whatever Taysom Hill brings to the table.

Normally, I don’t like teasing games that have totals north of 49 points, but for the Seahawks, home underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals, I will make an exception. Seattle’s run game will be without Rashaad Penny, but that just means it’s time for Kenneth Walker III’s coming-out party. Points won’t be in short supply for either of these teams, but giving the Seahawks 9.5 points at home seems like a good bet.

To cap things off, we’re going with the Jaguars in a bounceback, divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Points will likely be hard to come by with both of these defenses being two of the better units in the NFL—Jacksonville is 6th in team defense DVOA while Indianapolis is 13th. Giving the Jaguars 9.5 points should be more than enough for them to cover against a Colts offense that has yet to score more than 20 points—and also lost to this Jaguars team 24-0 just four weeks ago.