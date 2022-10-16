NFL Week 6: Latest betting odds for all 12 games on Sunday

The Detroit Lions are one of four teams on a bye in Week 6 but the NFL has another 24 teams playing on Sunday and our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have all the game odds for all of them. Let’s take a look at each of those 12 games and which way the Pride of Detroit staff is leaning in each of them.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

The majority of the POD staff is leaning toward the Giants with the points, but taking the Ravens on the moneyline.

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

All but one POD staff member is taking the Bengals straight up, while two-thirds still like the Bengals giving up the points.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

All but one POD staff member is taking the Jaguars with the points and on the moneyline.

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

The majority of the POD staff is comfortable with the Vikings straight up and giving points to the Dolphins.

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

POD staff is split down the middle here, with a slight edge toward taking the Patriots and the points, while siding with the Browns on the moneyline.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

POD staff is heavily leaning towards the Packers to win, while also heavily leaning toward taking the Jets and the points.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Every POD staff member likes the 49ers to win this game and the majority think they will cover the spread as well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Like the game above, the entire POD staff likes Buccaneers to win straight up and the majority are willing to give the points as well.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

The majority of the POD staff not only like the Seahawks with the points but they also think the Seahawks can outright win the game.

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

This one is interesting because the entire POD staff is taking the Rams to win the game, and at the same time, all but one staff member is taking the Panthers with the points.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The majority of the staff is favoring the Bills winning the game, and while they’re spilt on the spread, the Bills hold the slight edge despite giving points.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football”

All but one POD staff member thinks the Eagles will win this game but they’re split down the middle on the spread, with the edge going to Dallas and the points