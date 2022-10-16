NFL Week 6 open thread: Detroit Lions bye week edition

The Detroit Lions bye week is one of the most freeing weekends on the schedule. After what always seems to be a stressful and frustrating open to the season, the bye week arrives like a much-needed vacation.

Some of you will (and have) likely spend the entire week away from football. The Patriots game was bad enough to send even the hardest of football junkies rethinking their lifestyle.

But if you’re like me, the bye week is great for an entirely different reason. Rather than spending your Sundays hyper focused on the Lions, you now have a full day of football for just that: football. Whereas you’re typically velcroed to FOX so you don’t miss a single moment of Lions action, now you can roam free. Jump from game-to-game, spend all day on Red Zone, go out and grill in the backyard and come back to football whenever you damn please.

Days like today make you wonder if you were always better off having no allegiances at all so you can watch football unencumbered by emotions.

Or maybe just having the bye week to get out all of those thoughts is worth it.

Either way, if you’re watching any of today’s action, come hang out with us here and chat in the comment section all day.

We’ll have a separate thread for tonight’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Eagles and Cowboys, since that game has a special interest to Lions fans.

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of Sunday’s games.

1 p.m. ET

49ers at Falcons

Patriots at Browns

Jets at Packers — local game on FOX

Jaguars at Colts

Vikings at Dolphins

Bengals at Saints

Ravens at Giants — local game on CBS

Buccaneers at Steelers

Late afternoon slate

Panthers at Rams (4:05)

Cardinals at Seahawks (4:05)

Bills at Chiefs (4:25) — local game on CBS