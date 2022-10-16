‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Cowboys at Eagles

Who could saw this coming?

Entering tonight’s edition of “Sunday Night Football,” the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles rank among the best teams in the NFC. Interestingly, both teams have done so through very different means. Will things change under the Sunday lights?

The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team, and they’ve done so thanks largely to the rise of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Once viewed as a project and more athlete than quarterback, Hurts has thrived in 2022. His decision-making, coupled with his legs, have posed problematic for defenses all season, as the Detroit Lions learned quickly in Week 1. Not to be forgotten, but the defense has stepped up to boot, and the Eagles are boasting a top five offense and defense entering tonight.

The Cowboys were a hot team in 2021, but quarterback Dak Prescott was an integral part of the offense. When he went down with injury in Week 1, it seemed like the Cowboys’ chances of matching their 12-5 record would be dashed. Instead, backup Cooper Rush has managed to keep them afloat with four straight victories. Of course, there is more at play than quarterback performance, for the Cowboys have once again put together a top-tier defensive unit. Rush has played mistake-free football, but if the Cowboys offense wants to match the Eagles, he will have to elevate himself beyond a game manager.

Can the Eagles stay undefeated, or will the Cowboys join their division rival atop the NFC East?

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field—Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com

NOTE: We’ll also be hosting a watch-along stream on our Twitch page. You can watch that below: