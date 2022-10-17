The NFL closes out Week 6 with a “Monday Night Football” game featuring two AFC West rivals: the Denver Broncos (2-3) at the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2).

When the schedule makers heard that Russell Wilson was headed to the Broncos, they surely thought it was a good idea to put Denver in Primetime four times in the first six weeks of the regular season. But after Wilson’s performances this season, the only people regretting that decision more than the schedule makers are Broncos fans.

The Broncos are coming off a long 11-day layoff after playing on Thursday night in Week 5, where they failed to score a touchdown and saw their fans exiting their home stadium as the team was headed into overtime. Turns out, those fans were right, as the Broncos eventually lost to the Colts 12-9, after Wilson failed to convert on multiple opportunities in extra time.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are on a two-game win streak where quarterback Justin Herbert led the team to score over 30 points in each contest. Herbert is averaging just under 300 passing yards and two touchdown passes a game this season, with a passer rating of 100.8, and only two interceptions. He’ll have a tough time meeting those numbers in this one, as the Broncos' pass defense is ranked No. 1 in Football Outsiders DVOA.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Chargers by 4.5 points in this game, and the POD staff unanimously agrees on taking the Chargers straight up and giving points.

Here is who our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, October 17, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium

TV: ABC/ESPN

Announcers:

- ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

- No Manningcast this week, it returns in Week 7

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments.