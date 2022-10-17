The Detroit Lions are coming off a much-needed Week 6 bye and in Week 7, the Lions will be traveling to Jerry World AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have already set the opening line for this game and are favoring the Cowboys by 7 points.

In early September, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery and was expected to need six to eight weeks for rehabilitation. Dallas turned to former Central Michigan star quarterback Cooper Rush to drive the team, and he did just that, leading the team to four consecutive wins over divisional opponents New York Giants (their only loss) and Washington Commanders, as well as both of last year's Super Bowl teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 6, the Cowboys ran into the buzzsaw that is the Philadelphia Eagles, and after Rush threw three interceptions, Dallas’ four-game winning streak was over, losing the game 26-17. Could there be a glimmer of hope for the Lions that Rush’s magic has finally worn off? Turns out, we may not get the answer to that, as Prescott is well ahead of his recovery schedule and is now expected to return to game action, right in time to play against the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a bye week where they are hoping to have made enough changes—and returned enough players from injury—to right the ship of a struggling team. Their offense was on-fire through the first four games of the season, leading the NFL in scoring, but they were blanked in New England in Week 5, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Lions fans.

How good was the Lions' offense? Despite not scoring against the Patriots, they are still averaging the third most points per game (28.0 points per game), less than two points behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. If the Lions can return to form on offense, they will have a chance to make this game interesting, but on paper, things seem to favor the Cowboys across the board, thus the betting line.