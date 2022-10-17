Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expects to play vs. Detroit Lions

The Cooper Rush hype died a sudden death on Sunday night, as the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback was humbled in his first real test against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rush had strung together a four-game winning streak for the Cowboys, producing a modest statline of 194 passing yards per game, four total touchdowns and no interceptions. But against the Eagles on national television, Rush went just 18-of-38 for 181 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a 37.3 passer rating en route to a decisive 17-26 loss.

However, it appears help is on the way for the Cowboys just in time to face the Detroit Lions.

Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott told the media on Sunday that he expects to play against the Lions on Sunday.

“Yeah, sure. That’s my plan,” Prescott said, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Adding that he felt “great, fantastic,” throwing before the game against the Eagles.

Prescott suffered a thumb injury to his throwing hand in Week 1 after his hand collided with a Buccaneers defender on the follow through of a throw. The injury was severe enough to require surgery, but the Cowboys opted not to place the quarterback on injured reserve. He officially returned to practice last week with the Eagles listing him as “limited” for both Thursday and Friday practice.

Prescott has faced the Lions three times in his career, winning all three matchups against Detroit. In those three games, Prescott has completed 61-of-93 passes for 961 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also added just 55 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Currently, the Lions have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, allowing a passer rating of 100.8 (28th) and 7.9 yards per pass attempt (29th).