How the Lions can patch things up before Dallas

The Detroit Lions emerge from the bye week with more questions than answers after a tumultuous start to the 2022 NFL season. The good news is, they’re not alone—misery is all around this year—but the bad news is that the Dallas Cowboys look to be playing stout football and are primed to return their star quarterback.

So what have the Lions worked on in their week away from the field? More importantly, what changes will fans see as the team looks to put this game back on the tracks?

On this edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a dive into the team, trying to conjure up the ways in which the Lions can shore up the offense and the defense. We offer a handful of suggestions, plus observations on what the Lions are doing so far to patch up the ship.

We’re also tackling fan perceptions as we come out of the bye. We have a raft of hot takes from the week, and we judge whether they are overreactions or underreactions to four games from the Lions thus far. Plus, as always we look ahead to Dallas and what the biggest keys to that game could be.

Thanks for sticking with the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re back in the saddle.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.