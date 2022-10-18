The Detroit Lions are shaking things up a bit at practice in hopes of righting the ship and Amon-Ra St. Brown is all for it.

Dan Campbell and the crew had to head back to the drawing board during the bye week to figure out how to turn around a 1-4 start to the season. One area they’re focusing on is shifting practice to become a bit more like training camp.

“I love one-on-ones, that’s gonna be practice Wednesdays and Thursdays now for us,” Brown said. “I’m excited — get to work on your craft, get better, compete, and that’s what I’m about.”

Campbell said they had to dial things back a bit due to all the injuries, but now it’s time to re-ignite the fire the team prides themselves on.

“We’re not talking about going out there for two and a half hours, but man we gotta get back to some of the competitiveness,” he said.

Brown think it’ll do just that — help the boys in Honolulu blue return to their gritty selves.

“Sundays - it’s all about winning your matchups, winning your one-on-one so when you’re out there on the practice field sometimes if you feel like you’re going against the scout team, you don’t always get that intensity that you always want that you do during camp,” he said, referencing a group that typically mimics their upcoming opponent.

And onto the rest of your notes.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy and Nick Baumgardner join together to take a deep dive into the Lions defensive woes. Seems like one of the big discussions is whether it’s due to Aaron Glenn’s coaching issues or the players’ execution on the field. Or both. ($)

The Lions are getting behind NFL Vote, a league-wide, nonpartisan initiative that supports and encourages civic engagement among NFL players and Legends, club and league personnel, and fans.

#Lions fans, be sure to get in the game and VOTE!



Learn more about the importance of voting and check your registration status: https://t.co/42bFZj29P0

