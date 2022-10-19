Lions vs. Cowboys draws CBS’s No. 1 broadcast team

It’s not often the Detroit Lions draw the top announcing team in the NFL. While broadcasting teams are never given an official ranking by their network, the Lions almost always draw what is widely considered third, fourth, and fifth teams. That can be frustrating because these announcing teams are often uninformed or new pairings that are still figuring things out.

But when playing the Dallas Cowboys, all bets are off. One of the biggest and most profitable teams in professional sports, the Cowboys draw a lot of eyes, and that means networks will want to put on as good of a show as possible.

So for Week 7’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, CBS will be sending their “top” broadcasting team to AT&T Stadium: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson.

If you’re wondering why Lions vs. Cowboys—a battle between two NFC teams—is on CBS (which typically broadcasts AFC games) instead of FOX, the reasoning is something called cross-flexing. In an effort to maximize viewership for big games or popular teams, a game typically broadcast on FOX can be moved to CBS and vice versa.

Regardless, this will be a nice opportunity to see one of the most coveted broadcasting teams cover the Lions. With no primetime games for the Lions, this may be Detroit’s only opportunity to draw a big-name broadcasting team outside of their Thanksgiving Day classic game against the Buffalo Bills this year.

Lions vs. Cowboys will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23.