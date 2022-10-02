How to watch Lions vs. Seahawks in Week 4

It’s never accurate to call a Week 4 game a “must-win” game in the NFL. The season is far too long for anything to be decided this early in the year. In fact, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week, you don’t even truly know what your own identity is until about Week 5.

“You really don’t know who you are until after the fourth game because sometimes you have to adjust what you do as a defense, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Glenn said.

That said, the Lions are in a bit of a dangerous spot right now. After letting last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings slip away, they need a morale boost—or maybe, more importantly, they need to make sure they don’t start spiraling.

The Seattle Seahawks are not a very good team. They’ve got one of the worst defenses in the league, and they’ve got a replacement-level quarterback who is almost certainly going to slide back to reality after a strong start.

If you want to prove to yourself and your fan base that this thing is turning a corner in Detroit, this is a game you have to win. Doesn’t matter if it’s by 20 points or a single point, the Lions are the better team on paper, and good teams win when they’re favored to win. They certainly aren’t good enough to steal a lot of games this year, so when you’re the better team, handle your business.

As just about every Lions game this season, this one is scheduled as part of the early 1 p.m. ET slate of games. Here’s how you can watch Lions vs. Seahawks.

