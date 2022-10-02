The Detroit Lions are back at home in Week 3 to take on the Seattle Seahawks, hoping to add another W in the win column.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 4.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Nate Sudfeld (10)
Running back (3 + 2 injured)
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- Craig Reynolds (46)
- Justin Jackson (42)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, Ruled OUT
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return in Week 5
Wide receiver (5 + 3)
- Josh Reynolds (8) - ankle, Questionable
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Quintez Cephus (87)
- Tom Kennedy (85) — elevated for Week 4
- Maurice Alexander (15) — elevated for Week 4
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - ankle, Ruled OUT
- DJ Chark (4) - ankle, Questionable on Friday — Downgraded to OUT on Saturday
- Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return in Week 5
Tight end (3)
- T.J. Hockenson (88) — foot, not listed with an injury designation
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell* (82)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Dan Skipper (70) — signed to the active roster on Saturday
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Evan Brown (63)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
Reserves
- OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)
- G — Logan Stenberg (71)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
Injured/inactive
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — finger, ruled OUT
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5
- IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6
Interior defensive line (5 + 1)
- DL — Michael Brockers (90)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- NT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Demetrius Taylor* (52)
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5
EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)
- Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
- Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)
- Big DE — John Cominsky (79) — wrist, Ruled OUT
- Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5
- Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- Alex Anzalone (34)
- Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
- Chris Board (49) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Derrick Barnes (55)
- Josh Woods (51)
- Anthony Pittman (57) — signed to the active roster this week
Cornerback (4 + 1)
- Jeff Okudah (1)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Will Harris (25)
- Bobby Price (27) — shin, not listed with an injury designation
- Jerry Jacobs (39) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5
Nickelback (2)
- Mike Hughes (23)
- Chase Lucas* (36)
Safety (4 + 1)
- DeShon Elliott (5)
- JuJu Hughes (33)
- Kerby Joseph* (31)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)
- Tracy Walker (21) — injured reserve, a torn Achilles has ended his season
Kicking team (3 + 1)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Dominik Eberle (17) — signed to the active roster on Saturday
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
- K — Austin Seibert (19) — right groin, ruled OUT
Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Justin Jackson (42) or Maurice Alexander (15)
- Kickoffs — Dominik Eberle (17) or Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Bobby Price (27), Quintez Cephus (87) or Mike Hughes (23)
- Personal protector (PP) — TBD
- 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), JuJu Hughes (33), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
Loading comments...