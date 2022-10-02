The Detroit Lions are back at home in Week 3 to take on the Seattle Seahawks, hoping to add another W in the win column.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 4.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (3 + 2 injured)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Justin Jackson (42)

D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, Ruled OUT

ankle/shoulder, Ruled OUT Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

Wide receiver (5 + 3)

Tight end (3)

T.J. Hockenson (88) — foot, not listed with an injury designation

— foot, not listed with an injury designation Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Dan Skipper (70) — signed to the active roster on Saturday

— signed to the active roster on Saturday C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, not listed with an injury designation

foot, not listed with an injury designation RG — Evan Brown (63)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

G — Kayode Awosika (74)

Injured/inactive

LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — finger, ruled OUT

finger, ruled OUT RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

— injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5 IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

Interior defensive line (5 + 1)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Demetrius Taylor* (52)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79) — wrist, Ruled OUT

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list , eligible to return in Week 5

, eligible to return in Week 5 Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Will Harris (25)

Bobby Price (27) — shin, not listed with an injury designation

Jerry Jacobs (39) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Nickelback (2)

Mike Hughes (23)

Chase Lucas* (36)

Safety (4 + 1)

DeShon Elliott (5)

JuJu Hughes (33)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

Tracy Walker (21) — injured reserve, a torn Achilles has ended his season

Kicking team (3 + 1)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Dominik Eberle (17) — signed to the active roster on Saturday

— signed to the active roster on Saturday LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Austin Seibert (19) — right groin, ruled OUT

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42) or Maurice Alexander (15)

Kickoffs — Dominik Eberle (17) or Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Bobby Price (27), Quintez Cephus (87) or Mike Hughes (23)

Personal protector (PP) — TBD

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), JuJu Hughes (33), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: